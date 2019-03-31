HAWKINS DONALD R.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 85, formerly of Forest Hills. Beloved husband for 62 years to Joan Hawkins; loving father of Donald (Kim), Jeff (Terri), Terri Brunetti (Tom), Beth Buchanan (Bill), Blaise (Kelley) and Nancy Burnett (Rod); grandfather to Kristen Hash (Jeff), Breanna, Anthony Brunetti, Jessica Brunetti, Evan Buchanan, Laura Beth Buchanan, Kaitlyn Charles (Josh), Levi and Benjamin; great-grandfather to Blaise Charles, Sawyer Charles, and Juliana Hash; survived by brother Chuck (Janie); and many nieces and nephews. Donald graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and later earned his MBA. Donald was employed at Westinghouse as an Industrial Engineer for many years, was director of marketing for associated securities for 16 years, and worked as a Mining engineer at North American Mining and Florence Mining. Education was very important to him and he continued to take classes well into his seventies and loved to encourage his kids, grandkids, and others to reach out in this way to benefit themselves as well. He was very proud of his wife for going back to school to become a nurse despite the fact they had six young kids at the time. After retirement, he enjoyed living with his wife at Plantation Landings in Haines City, Florida for 17 years. Donald enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and talking to just about anyone. Friends received at a memorial visitation at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Tuesday 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., followed by a memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 p.m.