George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
On March 7, 2019 age 85 of Middleburg Heights, Ohio formerly of West Mifflin.  Donald was born in Clairton, PA, the son of the late Arnold and Margaret (Mayfield) Kelly.  He was a retired steelworker for Mackintosh Hemphill Steel Co. on the Southside, and a retired custodian for Mon Valley School. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Lacey) Kelly; loving father of Mary Ellen Rhein, Jane (Robert) Wojewodka, Donna Weeks, Douglas (Phyllis Wargo) Kelly, Rebecca Kelly and the late Elizabeth Kelly; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394), where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Donald's name to the Arthritis National Research Foundation.  CureArthritis.org

