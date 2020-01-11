|
PIETROBONI DONALD R.
Donald R. Pietroboni, 71, of Finleyville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born April 27, 1948 in New Eagle, he was the son of Martin and Emma (Simoncelli) Pietroboni. Don retired in 2003 as an auditor for the PA Department of Public Welfare. After his graduation from Monongahela High School in 1966, he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Penn State University. Following college he spent six years serving in the Army National Guard. An avid golfer, Don was a member of the Monongahela-Valley Country Club and was proud to have won the club championship in 2007. A lifetime member of the Nittany Lion Club, he never missed a home football game. He was a loyal Pirate fan, and season ticket holder for over a decade. He coached his daughters' slow-pitch softball teams, mostly as head coach of the Finleyville Phantoms. This team went on to place within the top ten in the nation. He was a proud father and champion for all sports his daughters played. This continued as he was a constant cheerleader for his grandchildren with all of their endeavors. In recent years, he became an enthusiastic traveler and was a devoted son and a good friend to many. He always tried to attend morning Mass at either St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Finleyville or St. Andrew the Apostle in Monongahela. Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Bailey; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shelley and Matt Dawson of Apex, NC and Sharon and Dan Cuffe of Cary, NC; a sister, Linda Kibler of Seymour, Tennessee; and four grandchildren, Davis and Grayson Cuffe and Lance and Paige Dawson, his wife Betty's daughter, Laura Benning and her children Kayla and Cole Benning. He was preceded in death by his first wife Judith (Roskov) Pietroboni who died in 2001. Friends will be received at the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Everyone attending the funeral is asked to go directly St. Andrew the Apostle, 722 West Main St., Monongahela for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17th. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Twp. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in honor of Don Pietroboni can be sent to Union Finley Athletic Association in person or mail to Key Bank, 318 West Main St. Monongahela, PA 15063.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020