DONALD R. "DON" RALL

DONALD R. "DON" RALL Obituary
RALL DONALD R. "DON"

Age 75, of Mt. Washington, on Saturday, March 9, 2019.  Beloved husband of Annamary Kearney Rall; loving father of Jennifer (John) Blazier, Mike and Matt Rall; grandfather of Cooper and Riley; brother of the late Dennis, Norman Rall and Nancy Campbell; also survived by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends received on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Thursday at 10 a.m., immediately followed by Military Honors by the VFW Post 5111. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
