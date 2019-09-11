Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Verona, PA
DONALD R. ROTH Sr.


1939 - 2019
ROTH, SR. DONALD R.

Age 79, of Verona, passed away at home on September 9,  2019.   Don was born September 12, 1939 in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late Richard and M. Avilla (Reaghard) Roth; beloved husband of Joan (Holmes) Roth; loving father of Dianna (Steve) Vandall, Donald Roth, Jr. and Kathy (Justin) Pizzella; grandfather of Nicole (Nate) O'Leath, Samantha Meckel, Corey (Sarah) Adams, Donald Roth, Kristopher Pizzella, Lia Pizzella and Jacob Vandall; great-grandfather of Andrew, Easton and Connor.  He was the brother of the late Richard and Robert Roth and brother-in-law of Marilyn Roth.  Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and proudly served our country in the Army from 1958-1962.  A longtime member of both the Verona and Point Breeze Volunteer Fire Departments, he also had a 33 year career at the Verona Post Office as a mail carrier.  Friends and relatives will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.  Verona Firemen will hold services at 7 p.m. Thursday evening in the funeral home.  A blessing service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m.  Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Verona. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
