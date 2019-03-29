Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
Age 87, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Lorraine V. Russ; also preceded in death by his daughter, Dawnette Stine; father of Donald R. Russ II, Dedra A. (John) Girman, Dean S. and Drew K. Russ; son of the late Steven and Mae Russ; brother of the late Steven K. Russ; adored pap of Bryan Russ, Donald Russ III, Devan (Zach) Hawkinberry, Mackenzie Russ, Shane, Spencer and Abigail Girman; proud great-grand pap of Elijah Hawkinberry; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Don was a longtime Brentwood resident and active member of the community. He was a Korean War veteran and a member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Don worked for J and L Steel for more than 40 years and devoted his life to supporting his wife and family.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to 


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
