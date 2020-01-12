Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for DONALD STOKES
DONALD R. STOKES Sr.

DONALD R. STOKES Sr. Obituary
STOKES, SR. DONALD R.

Donald R. Stokes, Sr., pastor of Bible Baptist Church of Plum, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 90.  Beloved husband of Christine Stokes; loving father of Shellie, Sara and the late Donald, Jr. and Daniel; also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends received 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bible Baptist Church, 200 Elicker Rd., Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, the Stokes family suggest memorial contributions be made to help with the care of Mrs. Stokes. Arrangements by MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
