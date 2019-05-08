Home

DONALD R. WHALEY

DONALD R. WHALEY Obituary
WHALEY DONALD R.

Donald, of Oakdale, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital. He was born in Utica, NY, a son of the late Robert and Ada Carpenter Whaley. Mr Whaley was a technician with IBM Corporation in Pittsburgh. Surviving are his wife, Lois Mullaney Whaley of Oakdale; children, Mark Whaley of Oakdale, David Whaley of Pittsburgh and Jason Whaley of Oakdale; sister, Jean (Robert) Nuwberry of Albany, NY. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the Oakdale UP Church, 62 Hastings Avenue, Oakdale. Arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
