WHALEY DONALD R.
Donald, of Oakdale, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital. He was born in Utica, NY, a son of the late Robert and Ada Carpenter Whaley. Mr Whaley was a technician with IBM Corporation in Pittsburgh. Surviving are his wife, Lois Mullaney Whaley of Oakdale; children, Mark Whaley of Oakdale, David Whaley of Pittsburgh and Jason Whaley of Oakdale; sister, Jean (Robert) Nuwberry of Albany, NY. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the Oakdale UP Church, 62 Hastings Avenue, Oakdale. Arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019