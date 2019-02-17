YOUNG DONALD RICHARD

Donald "Dick" Young, was born on December 18, 1931 in Oberlin, Ohio. He passed away February 5, 2019 in Flower Mound, Texas. He grew up in Richmond, Virginia, and graduated from the University of Richmond. Dick was a long-time resident of Bethel Park, but moved to Grapevine, Texas, in 2011 to be near family. He served as a Vice-President of CIT Group in Pittsburgh. Dick was an avid member of Library Sportsman's Association and the Golden Triangle Skeet League. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Betty; son Arden (Rose); son Michael (Pam); and daughter Anne Leslie (Andy). He was a proud PapPap to Michael Young, Sam Young, Graham Leslie and Aidan Leslie. He will be lovingly remembered as a family man and a gentleman.