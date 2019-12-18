|
ROSENBERG DONALD
Age 86, longtime resident of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Beaufort, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Carol; along with his son, Eric Rosenberg; daughter, Christine Rosenberg McGowan (Brian); and five cherished grandsons, Brendan, Cole, Brody, Jackson and Bryce. Mr. Rosenberg served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Urban Affairs under the VA Education Program. He had the opportunity to join the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, which became his lifelong career. He retired after 35 years as a Detective. After retiring, he relocated to Dataw Island, South Carolina. He loved the warm climate and relaxed lifestyle. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, playing tennis and his daily workouts. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Friends of Hunting Island Loggerhead Sea Turtle Program. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 3058 Brereton Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania followed by private Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, remembrances may be made in his name to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, South Carolina, 29935. Please share your thoughts and stories about Mr. Rosenberg by visiting www.copelandfuenralservice.com. COPELAND FUNERAL SERVICE, Beaufort, SC is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019