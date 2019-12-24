|
BATTIST, JR. DONALD S.
Age 92, of Allegheny Twp., died Mon., Dec. 23, 2019. Born July 23, 1927, to late Donald S. Battist, Sr. and Eleanor Villella Battist. Mr. Battist worked as a teacher for Pittsburgh, Cannonsburg and Leechburg School Districts and also worked for Pittsburgh City Playgrounds. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell; Allegheny Twp. Lions Club; and New Kensington Musical Society. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Clara L. Scandola Battist; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents; and sister, MaryAnn Recklein. Private arrangements by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Arnold & Lower Burrell. Donations may be made to Allegheny Twp. Lions Club or Good Samaritan Hospice. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019