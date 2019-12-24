Home

DONALD S. BATTIST Jr. Obituary
BATTIST, JR. DONALD S.

Age 92, of Allegheny Twp., died Mon., Dec. 23, 2019. Born July 23, 1927, to late Donald S. Battist, Sr. and Eleanor Villella Battist. Mr. Battist worked as a teacher for Pittsburgh, Cannonsburg and Leechburg School Districts and also worked for Pittsburgh City Playgrounds. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell; Allegheny Twp. Lions Club; and New Kensington Musical Society. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Clara L. Scandola Battist; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents; and sister, MaryAnn Recklein. Private arrangements by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Arnold & Lower Burrell. Donations may be made to Allegheny Twp. Lions Club or Good Samaritan Hospice. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
