FABYONIC DONALD S. "DON"
Age 82, of Bethel Park, formerly of Level Green passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Paramount Senior Living in Bethel Park. Don was born on May 7, 1937 in Braddock, the son of the late Michael and Elinore (Rumcik) Fabyonic. Don grew up in Trafford, PA and, upon marrying Marlene, moved to the family farm in Level Green. He designed and built their family home on the farm. After retiring as Project Manager of Jendeco Construction Company at the age of 55, he was able to pursue his passion full time of developing various real estate projects throughout Level Green. Don and Marlene enjoyed taking many road trips together and sometimes with no destination in mind. He loved spending time on his bulldozer and fixing things himself. Don was an active member of the St. Regis Church in Trafford all of his life and was a veteran of the US Army serving at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Don is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marlene (Tomajko) Fabyonic; his children, Mark, Donna and Chris Fabyonic and Lynn (Eric) Linn; his grandchildren, Alexandra and Hannah Linn, and Bryanna and Zachary Fabyonic; his brother, David (Janice) Fabyonic; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores (Fabyonic) Peer; and a nephew, Ronald Peer. Family and friends will be received on Thursday for a memorial visitation from 5 until the time of a blessing service at 6 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130) Trafford (412) 372-3111. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations can be made to Paramount Hospice and Palliative Care, 3025 Washington Road, Suite 301, McMurray, PA 15317. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019