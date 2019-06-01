BEECHER DONALD T.

(1928 - 2018) Donald T. Beecher, 90, of Holly Hill, FL, formerly of Murrysville, PA, died peacefully, Thursday, August 2, 2018, surrounded by his beloved children. He was born July 1, 1928, in Livonia, NY, a son of the late Richmond and Rose (Gilmore) Beecher. He is sadly missed by his children, Pat Loftus (Michael) of Venice, FL, Jeff Beecher of Lacey, WA, Greg Beecher of Madison Heights, MI, Ken Beecher of Daytona Beach, FL, and Debbie Butz (David) of Easton, PA, his spouse, Marilyn (Earp Annaheim) Beecher and her children, Kurt (Alla), Lori, and Brett Annaheim. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Tebbets) Beecher who died in 1988; as well as brothers, John and Charles Beecher; and sisters, Jeannette Nickerson and Elizabeth Beecher. He was a graduate of Cornell University (BS/MS) and a life-time member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was an instructor at Carnegie Institute of Technology (now CMU) and a Westinghouse Research and Development Center retiree. He served his community as a member (and long time Chief) of the Sardis Volunteer Fire Company, and was active in numerous Masonic organizations and a 33rd degree conferee. He was also a member of the Daytona Beach Bridge Club. He enjoyed playing cards, reading and family time/travel. Join the family for lunch to celebrate his life on June 22, 2019, from 12 noon - 3 p.m. at the Sardis Volunteer Fire Company Social Hall (5205 Rocky Hill Lane, Murrysville, PA 15668). The family requests donations in his memory be made to: Friends of the Daytona Beach Regional Library of City Island (105 E. Magnolia Ave., City Island, Daytona Beach, FL 32114), (P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090), or the (P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).