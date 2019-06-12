GLASER, SR. DONALD T.

Age 91, of Plum Boro, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Husband of the late Eleanor; father of Susan (Ted) Turner, Lynn (Ken) Chessar, Donald T., Jr. (Michelle) Glaser, Tom (Kim) Glaser and Bill (Rana) Glaser; grandfather of Brian, Katy, Dan, Nick, Chris, Dan, Emily, Cari, Ben, Jared, Adam, Andrew, Brett and Olivia; great-grandfather of Max, Scarlett, Lily, Callie, Warren, Marshall, Landon, Lili, Lathan, Benson and Brooks; brother of Lucile DePaul and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters. Don retired from US Steel. He was a member for over 40 years at Amplify Church. He served as an Elder and treasurer and was loved by his church family. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Howard International Ministries care of Amplify Church, 9400 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239.