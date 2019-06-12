|
GLASER, SR. DONALD T.
Age 91, of Plum Boro, on Monday, June 10, 2019. Husband of the late Eleanor; father of Susan (Ted) Turner, Lynn (Ken) Chessar, Donald T., Jr. (Michelle) Glaser, Tom (Kim) Glaser and Bill (Rana) Glaser; grandfather of Brian, Katy, Dan, Nick, Chris, Dan, Emily, Cari, Ben, Jared, Adam, Andrew, Brett and Olivia; great-grandfather of Max, Scarlett, Lily, Callie, Warren, Marshall, Landon, Lili, Lathan, Benson and Brooks; brother of Lucile DePaul and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters. Don retired from US Steel. He was a member for over 40 years at Amplify Church. He served as an Elder and treasurer and was loved by his church family. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Howard International Ministries care of Amplify Church, 9400 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15239.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019