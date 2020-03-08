LACHER DONALD T. "DONNIE"
Age 52, unexpectedly and peacefully passed on Thursday, March 5, 2020, of Brentwood. Beloved son of Carol Ann (Coe) and Clement Lacher, Jr.; loving brother of Amy (Lacher) Vanhorenbeck; caring uncle of Ryan and Kaylee Vanhorenbeck; beloved grandson of the late Thomas and Helen Coe and Clement, Sr. and Margaret Lacher. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joan of Arc Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Joan of Arc Parish, 6414 Montour Street, South Park, PA 15129. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com