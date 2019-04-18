ANDELMO DONALD V.

Of Monroeville, age 70 , died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Spatafore) Andelmo for 19 years; loving father of Donald (Karen) Andelmo of North Huntingdon; grandfather of Joseph Andelmo; brother of Henry (late Debbie) Andelmo and the late Palma. Don was also treasured by Pat's children, Joy Edgar, Ralph (Gretchen) Edgar and the late Stephanie Edgar; her grandchildren, Vincent Paul Edgar and Sarah Grace Edgar; and her great-granddaughters, Rosalind and Veronica Edgar. Don was a former employee of Wabco in Wilmerding and NSK in Ohio. His favorite pastimes were bowling, golf, hunting and fishing and playing cards. His special enjoyment was traveling to Las Vegas with Pat. Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday. Time later. Don will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.