Age 96, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and recently of Griffin, Georgia, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Mr. Fox was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 28, 1923. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel W. and Esther St. Hilaire Fox; his wife, Margaret Mary Schulz Fox. He was a 1940 graduate of South Hills High School in Pittsburgh, and a 1950 graduate of University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor in Arts in English; prior to college, Mr. Fox enlisted into the United States Army in January 1943, during World War II. He served as a Sergeant with Co B 819th Tank Destroyers during the war and received the America Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Medal with one Bronze Star, Victory Medal, and the South Philippines Liberation Medal. Mr. Fox retired from the McKeesport Daily News as the City Editor in 1987; survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and LuAnna Fox of Culloden, Georgia, Thomas Fox and Susan Patton-Fox; daughter and son-in-law, Cyndi Fox and David Markowitz of Pacific Grove, California; grandchildren, Claire Cronin and husband Stewart of Georgia, Christopher Fox of Culloden, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Neeley Cronin and Easton Cronin; and a sister, Joanne Briggs and niece, Alison Briggs Kane of Atlanta, Georgia. A family memorial will be held at a later date. The family would like to ask that in in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nature Conservancy at https://support.nature.org/site/Donation2?10420.donation=form1&df_id=10420 in memory of Donald Fox. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Donald Victor Fox, by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories