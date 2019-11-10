|
|
WAGNER DONALD V.
Age 81, of Shaler Twp., on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine (Sevcik) Wagner; loving father of Debra (Steve) Yarnot and Timothy Wagner; dear grandfather of Raymond Ekakiadis; brother of the late John, Robert and Ronald Wagner. Don was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. No Visitation. The service and interment will be private. Please send donations to the or to the Allison Park Sportsman's Club, Arr. By BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD. Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019