Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD WAGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD V. WAGNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD V. WAGNER Obituary
WAGNER DONALD V.

Age 81, of Shaler Twp., on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine (Sevcik) Wagner; loving father of Debra (Steve) Yarnot and Timothy Wagner; dear grandfather of Raymond Ekakiadis; brother of the late John, Robert and Ronald Wagner. Don was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. No Visitation. The service and interment will be private. Please send donations to the or to the Allison Park Sportsman's Club, Arr. By BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD. Glenshaw. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -