SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit Church, Millvale
608 Farragut St.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
VICTORIA DONALD

Age 80, of Ross Township, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Philip and Anna May (Dormyer) Victoria. Beloved husband of Joanne (Momper) Victoria; father of Donald Victoria, Jr. and wife Karen, and the late Cynthia Victoria-Smith; grandfather of Abigail Victoria and Victoria (Dustin) DeMore Heil. Family will welcome friends on Tuesday, July 16th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Spirit Church, Millvale (608 Farragut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209) following the morning visitation at 12:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
