Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
DONALD VINCENT MONTELEONE


1951 - 2019
DONALD VINCENT MONTELEONE Obituary
MONTELEONE DONALD VINCENT

Age 68, of Verona, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born August 7, 1951, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Frank Monteleone and Barbara (Holler). He proudly served in the United States Navy, followed by a 39 year career at Bacharach, Inc. in New Kensington. Don loved cruising the Caribbean with his family, winning big at the casino, and telling his stories to just about everybody that he met. He was most loved in his role of "Pappy", always making sure to bring home a Happy Meal or stop for a smiley cookie with his granddaughter. Don is survived by his wife, Patricia Monteleone; his daughter, Caitlin (Brock) Masters, and his loving granddaughter, Reena Masters. He is also survived by four brothers, William (Coralie) Monteleone, Frank (Patricia) Monteleone, Jr., John (Rose) Monteleone, Paul Monteleone; his sister, Sandy (Steve) O'Brien and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in Don's name.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
