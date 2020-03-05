BROADNAX DONALD W.

Donald W. Broadnax, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, longtime resident of Sewickley and Ambridge, PA passed away Monday Feb. 24, 2020 at South Western Veteran Center, at the age of 88. Donald was born Oct. 11, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Lela Wheetly Dausuel and Russell Broadnax. Survived by brother, Marvin Broadnax and sister-in-law, Marjorie Bailey. Donald was married to Shirley Morris Broadnax. He was the loving father of Donna Lee Carter of Pittsburgh; and grandfather to Justin Carte; and great-grandfather to Lupi. Donald was also uncle to Marcene "Tina" Martin, Ronald Broadnax, Donna Spencer and Gregory Broadnax. He was stepfather to Gwen Clements, Ken "Butch" Morris, Craig "Skip" Morris and Debora Morris Friday. He had 10 step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. Donald was a Marine Sergeant in the Korean War. Donald worked for Rheem Mfg. in Monaca and also was a Crane Operator for LTV Aliquippa Steel Mill. He worked for Neighborhood Legal Services in Pittsburgh. Donald was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Coraopolis PA. He had served as an usher and Trustee and sang in the choir. Don loved to bowl and was an avid Steeler fan. He also enjoyed reading, photography, art and traveling. He was a great handyman. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. from 2-4, 6-9. Further visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1201 Hiland Ave., Coraopolis. Rev. Michael Peterson will officiate the service. Burial will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.