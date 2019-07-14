MILLER DONALD W.

Age 73, of Beaver County, passed away Fri., July 12, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital, Aspinwall. Don was a proud Vietnam veteran having served with the U. S. Marine Corps and was a retired Railroader. Don leaves a daughter, Kerri (Joseph) Acierno of McCandless Twp.; a son, Don (Jen) Miller of N. Huntingdon Twp.; two grandchildren, Kelly and John; a sister, Glenda Beringer; a brother, K.W. "Spike" Miller; and multiple grand dogs. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gertrude Miller; and a brother, James Miller. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-4 and 7–9 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. Memorial contributions be made to the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV.org) or the Alzheimer's (Dementia) Association ( ). To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.