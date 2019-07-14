Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD W. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD W. MILLER Obituary
MILLER DONALD W.

Age 73, of Beaver County, passed away Fri., July 12, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital, Aspinwall. Don was a proud Vietnam veteran having served with the U. S. Marine Corps and was a retired Railroader. Don leaves a daughter, Kerri (Joseph) Acierno of McCandless Twp.; a son, Don (Jen) Miller of N. Huntingdon Twp.; two grandchildren, Kelly and John; a sister, Glenda Beringer; a brother, K.W. "Spike" Miller; and multiple grand dogs. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gertrude Miller; and a brother, James Miller. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-4 and 7–9 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. Memorial contributions be made to the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV.org) or the Alzheimer's (Dementia) Association (). To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now