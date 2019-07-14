|
MILLER DONALD W.
Age 73, of Beaver County, passed away Fri., July 12, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital, Aspinwall. Don was a proud Vietnam veteran having served with the U. S. Marine Corps and was a retired Railroader. Don leaves a daughter, Kerri (Joseph) Acierno of McCandless Twp.; a son, Don (Jen) Miller of N. Huntingdon Twp.; two grandchildren, Kelly and John; a sister, Glenda Beringer; a brother, K.W. "Spike" Miller; and multiple grand dogs. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gertrude Miller; and a brother, James Miller. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-4 and 7–9 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. Memorial contributions be made to the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV.org) or the Alzheimer's (Dementia) Association (). To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019