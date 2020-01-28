|
|
TRIMBUR DONALD W.
Age 67, surrounded by his family on Monday, January 27, 2020, of Brentwood. Loving husband of 47 years, high school sweetheart of 52 years to Linda A. (Arnoni); beloved dad of Jason (Christine), Ryan (Tara) and Stephanie (Ray) Rosing; proud Pappys of Alexa, Chase, Dominic, Colton, Talan, Delaney and Jordan; son of the late Louis "Buzz" and Madge Fischer Trimbur; son-in-law of Jo and the late Albert Arnoni; brother of Dick (Mary), Dave (Sue), Debbie (Lou) Prosser, and Diane (Dave) Debor; brother-in-law of Joanne, Bobby, Jimmy, Terri, and Ronnie Arnoni. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Will be missed by his German Shepherd "REO". Don and his family are well-known, longtime WPIAL football referees. He was a proud employee of family-owned South Hills Disposal (Arnoni Group) as well as Pittsburgh Fleet Management. However he was at his happiest enjoying his grandchildren's activities. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday and Thursday, January 29 and 30, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Friday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Drop the Puck on Cancer, 1905 Shelley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 or www.dropthepuckoncancer.com. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020