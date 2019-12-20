|
|
SCHAKE DONALD WILLIAM
Age 83, passed peacefully at his home in Dumfries, Virginia surrounded by his family on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 20, 1935, to the late Edward and Catherine (Frew) Schake. Donald had a deep commitment to family and was involved with his church at St. Columbkille Church in Imperial, PA and Sacred Heart Church in Clearwater, FL. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Sarah A. (Kosslow) Schake; and one brother, Edward Schake. Donald is survived by his two sons, James W. Schake (Desiree) of Boynton Beach, FL and Robert D. Schake (Tamera). He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Louis Savastano, Kevin Schake, Keith Schake, Tiffany Wakely, and Brittney Taveras. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Donald to , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.lung.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019