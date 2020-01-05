Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
Burial
Following Services
Sewickley Cemetery
DONALD Y. KETTERER


1928 - 2020
DONALD Y. KETTERER Obituary
KETTERER DONALD Y.

Donald Y. Ketterer, 91, of Columbiana, Ohio, formerly of Moon Twp. most of his life, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at his home. He was born in Sewickley on November 16, 1928 to the late Joseph Leroy and Evelyn (Furness) Ketterer. On Dec. 31, 2007, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Dolores "Dee" (McCarriher) Ketterer. He also was preceded in death by his infant son, Joseph Leroy Ketterer; and his half-brother, Edmund Trapp; loving father of Donna Birmingham (Mark) of Leetonia, OH, Donald W. Ketterer of Hookstown, and Jerry (Michelle) Ketterer of Peachtree City, GA; five cherished grandchildren, Mark, Jr. (Erika), Melissa (Tad), Lauren, Stacey (Sean), Tricia (Scott); well-loved great-grandchildren Emma, Leighton and Luke. Donald was a retired trucker from P.M. Moore. He enjoyed watching Monday Night Wrestling and Nascar Racing and his yearly trip to Daytona. He was a member of the Neville Island Boat Club, boating every Sunday. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
