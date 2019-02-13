Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
Resources
DONATO DeFELICE

DONATO DeFELICE Obituary
DeFELICE DONATO

Age 88 of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann; dear father of Betsy McCauley, Dan (Kathy) DeFelice, Kay (Jeff) Ziesche, Tom (Paula) DeFelice and Ann (John) Szurley; loving grandfather of Laura (Elliott), Marissa, Chas, Danielle (Jim), Carly (Vinnie), Lee, Maria, Elaina, Stephanie, Tony, Angelina, MaryRose, Justine and Jake; great-grandfather of Lillie and Marshall. Brother of the late Mario DeFelice; cousin of Marie (Donato) Martino. Donato was a math professor at Duquesne University and an avid sports fan. He was parishioner and choir member of the SS Simon & Jude Church. Friends welcome Friday, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial at SS Simon & Jude Church, Saturday, 10 a.m. As a memorial tribute to a man who gave so generously, please make a donation to a


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
