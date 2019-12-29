Home

Donato R. Rondinelli of Coral Springs, FL (formerly of Clairton, PA) passed away on December 26, 2019, at home at the age of 92. Don was a World War II veteran and a 1985 retiree from US Steel Clairton Works. Never wanting to have "idle hands," Don worked part-time for Publix Super Markets and Stacy Foundation in Florida. Don loved a good conversation, a chance to lend a hand where it might be needed, and especially loved his family and friends. He had a strong commitment to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Cesidio and Virginia Rondinelli; his daughter, Diane Mullin; and sister, Mary DeLeo. He is survived by his loving wife, Maryann L. (Penn) of 46 years; sons, Butch (Sylvie) Rondinelli and Donato (Roselis) Rondinelli; daughters, Doreen Martelly, Debby Rondinelli, Donna (Edmund) Vazquez, Michelle (John) Cerqua, Marcia (Shawn) Martin and Darlene Julian. He was the proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and uncle to nieces and nephews. The family service was a private affair. We will miss our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
