Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Payne Chapel AME Church
601 Priscilla Street
Duquesne, PA
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Payne Chapel AME Church
601 Priscilla Street
Duquesne, PA
DONELLA WILEY

DONELLA WILEY Obituary
WILEY DONELLA

On Saturday, October 5, 2019 Donella Wiley, 92 of Duquesne, PA. Mother of Leonard P. Wiley, Jr.; sister of Aralessa Bush; also survived by three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. on October 10, 2019 at Payne Chapel AME Church, 601 Priscilla Street, Duquesne, PA 15104 where the funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. on October 11, 2019. Interment McKeesport-Versailles Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
