WILEY DONELLA
On Saturday, October 5, 2019 Donella Wiley, 92 of Duquesne, PA. Mother of Leonard P. Wiley, Jr.; sister of Aralessa Bush; also survived by three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. on October 10, 2019 at Payne Chapel AME Church, 601 Priscilla Street, Duquesne, PA 15104 where the funeral service will be held Friday, 11 a.m. on October 11, 2019. Interment McKeesport-Versailles Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019