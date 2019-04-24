Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
DONN WILKE
DONN A. WILKE

DONN A. WILKE Obituary
WILKE DONN A.

On Monday, April 22, 2019, Donn A. Wilke, peacefully, with his family by his side. Born December 12, 1932, Donn was the beloved partner of 40 years of Eileen Frisoli; loving father of Jeff (Liesl) Wilke of Seattle, WA, Gregg (Jennifer) Wilke of Hillsborough, NJ, and Lynne Tocchet of Mt. Lebanon; former husband of Judith Krotec; cherished grandfather of Taylor, Julia, Ryan, Megan, Katherine, Elizabeth, and Trevor; survived by his sister, Dorothy; preceded in death by his brother, George Wilke and sister, Martha Williams; and survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Donn was a proud US Air Force Veteran; member of the Crafton Lodge F. & A.M., 32nd Degree; Past President of the Green Tree Lions; and member of the Allegheny County Bar Association for 59 years. Family and friends are welcome Friday 12-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. with Service to follow at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Deer Valley YMCA Family Camp, www.deervalleyymca.com.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
