|
MEESS DONNA ANNE (BISCHOFF)
Of Pittsburgh, age 90, beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Following a well-lived life, she passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 5th, at Providence Point, Scott Twp. Donna was born December 1, 1929 in New Kensington, to the late Dr. Courtney O. Bischoff, DDS, and amateur artist Margaret Slonaker Bischoff Champion and was raised in Leechburg. She had lived at Providence Point for the last 10 years. She previously resided in Wexford for 30 years and raised her family in Murrysville. After graduating from The Pennsylvania College for Women (Chatham University) in 1951, she married her Leechburg High School sweetheart, Jack D. Meess and was a devoted homemaker until her youngest child left for college. She then became a successful realtor in the North Hills suburbs for 34 years, a career which she truly loved, retiring at 80 years young. She was a previous member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wexford and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Export. A skilled musician, she sang for many years with the Westmoreland County Choral Society and Emmanuel Lutheran Church (frequently as soloist). Survivors include her three children, Daniel Meess (Deborah) of Hamburg, NY; Mark Meess, MD (Ann Shedd, MD) of Keene, NH; and Jack Meess, Jr. (Tom Baks) of Potomac, MD and Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Sara Meess (Beecher McGehee) of Ogden, UT; Greg Meess (Alexandra Stone) of Berkeley, CA; Brian Meess (Kirsten) of Cleveland, OH; and Karen Meess (Nick Tuttle) of Hamburg, NY; and five nieces in PA and VA. Besides her parents and husband of 52 years, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, Margery Jean Bischoff (infant), Newton Daniel Bischoff, Mary Virginia Ritchie, and Dr. Courtney C. Bischoff, DDS. She was a granddaughter of Newton Hunter Slonaker, a founder of the Hyde Park Foundry and Machine Co. Friends and family will be received Sunday, 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, 7720 Perry Highway, Ross Twp. A funeral service will be at Simons Funeral Home on Monday at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Committal Service at 12:30 at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donna's name may be made to the , Trinity Lutheran Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Providence Point Chapel Endowment Fund, Baptist Homes Foundation or to a .