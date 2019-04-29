Home

Of West Homestead, on April 28, 2019, age 81. Beloved wife of 30 years to the late Raymod Patsen; daughter of the late Joseph and Anastasia (Fair) Knoepfle; mother of William (Wanda) and Daniel (Lisa) Patsen; loving grandma of Scott, Stephen and Julia Patsen; sister of the late Lawrence (late Daisy Jean) Knoepfle and the late Johanna (late Donald) Campbell; sister-in-law of Delores Cook; also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Panachida service, 7 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, West Mifflin.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
