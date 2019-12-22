Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DONNA D. (EWING) MOSER

Age 73, of Troy Hill, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved mother of Deanna Moser and Jason (Tina) Moser; loving grandmother of Cpl. Justin (Savannah) McLean, Sgt. Tyler McLean, Jocelyn Moser, Jordan Moser, and the late Nikki Moser; cherished great-grandmother of Amyra McLean; sister of the late Virginia Gange; aunt of James Gange. Family will welcome friends on Friday, December 27th 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday, December 26th 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
