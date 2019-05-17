KUSHIK DONNA E. (BRONDER)

Age 70, on May 13, 2019. Beloved Wife of William for 52 years; mother of William C. Kushik, Coleen (Gregory) Buell, and the late Jeffery (surviving spouse, Denise) Kushik; grandmother of Corey, Taylor, Jeffery, Sydnie, Cole, Clayton, and Luke; four great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Charles and Anna Bronder; sister of Bernadette, Charlotte, Regina, Arthur, and the late Richard; sister-in-law of Nene; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donna loved to take walks with her grandchildren to the local stores, the Aviary, Museums, and getting them ice-balls at Gus and Yia Yia's. She was a waitress at Golob's Tavern for 30 years and loved to shop at Kohl's. No visitation. Friends and Family are invited to attend a Commital Service at the National Cemetary of the Alleghenies on Tuesday, May 21st at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be given to the family. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNASK FUNERAL HOME, INC.