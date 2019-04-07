MALLOTT DONNA E. (ERBAUGH)

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, died on April 4, 2019. Originally from the Dayton, Ohio area, she was preceded in death by her husband I. Floyd Mallott, MD (2013). A longtime resident of Monroeville, and later Point Breeze, she raised a family of four, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, and worked as a personal care home inspector for the state of PA. She was the choir director at the Monroeville Church of the Brethren for 60 years, and loved singing with a variety of ensembles including the Pittsburgh Oratorio; she is survived by Stephen (Mary Ann) of Martinsburg, WV, David (Mimi) of Baltimore MD, Mary of Pittsburgh, PA; four grandchildren; and a loving extended family; she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth (1979). In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to a .