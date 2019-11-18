Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA SULIMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA E. (HUWE) SULIMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA E. (HUWE) SULIMA Obituary
SULIMA DONNA E. (HUWE)

Age 84, of Crafton, formerly McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and son, David; also survived by two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Donna's love was family, friends, bingo, angels, and butterflies. She will always be remembered and missed by all who knew her. Visitation Monday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11:30 a.m. in St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Donna's name to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.


www.schepnermcdermott.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -