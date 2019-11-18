|
SULIMA DONNA E. (HUWE)
Age 84, of Crafton, formerly McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and son, David; also survived by two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Donna's love was family, friends, bingo, angels, and butterflies. She will always be remembered and missed by all who knew her. Visitation Monday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11:30 a.m. in St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Donna's name to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019