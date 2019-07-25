HANNA DONNA (FLINN)

Age 84, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of Curtis; mother of Joan (Jim) Johnson, Kimberly (Ken) Siegworth, Curtis (Graciela) Hanna, Jr., and Kristin (Mark) DeLuca; grandmother of Jimmy (Sarah) and Jackie Johnson, William Siegworth, Shelby and Ashley Hanna and Madison and Maggie DeLuca; great-grandmother of Elizabeth Johnson; sister of Jean (the late Harry) Glonick and the late Mary, James, Shirley, Marlene and Steven. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Donna lived for her children and grandchildren. She had a lifelong passion for the beauty of trees and loved a good practical joke. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home Chapel on Saturday morning, at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.