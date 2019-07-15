Home

DONNA J. EMELO

DONNA J. EMELO Obituary
EMELO DONNA J.

Age 66, of North Huntingdon, on July 13, 2019. A daughter of the late Richard E. and Mary L. (Esek) Jordan, she had 40 years of service at Bechtel-Bettis as an Administrative Support Specialist in the Shipping and Receiving Department. She enjoyed swimming and her family was her hobby.  She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Thomas Emelo; sister of Kathy (Bill Platt) Bowen of Dravosburg, Susan Radocay of Liberty Boro, Beverly (James) Stavor of West Mifflin and the late Richard (late Anna) Jordan; many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law of Kim (André) Jeanneret of Ohio.  Visitation Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where her funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
