Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA LOVRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA JEAN (BRADLEY) LOVRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA JEAN (BRADLEY) LOVRE Obituary
LOVRE DONNA JEAN (BRADLEY)

Age 65, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Born September 20, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Jean Bradley and the eldest of six children. She was the beloved sister of Dennis Bradley of Irwin PA, Karen (Ray) Michel of Irwin PA, David (Shelly) Bradley of Yuba City CA, Patrick (Beth) Bradley of Greensburg PA, and Robert (Melissa) Bradley of Canonsburg PA.  Aunt Donna is also survived by the many nieces, nephews and cousins that she showered with attention, affection and love. Donna was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and enjoyed a long career as an accomplished manager in the insurance industry working for several prominent firms.  One notable highlight of her career was serving as the sponsor liaison for the first five seasons of Antiques Roadshow on PBS.  Donna loved good books, fine dining, travel, and most of all, her devoted family.  She was a lifelong Steelers fan and proud Pittsburgher.  Donna lived in Apollo Beach, FL for many years and had recently returned home to be close to her family.  She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317 (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -