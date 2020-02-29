|
LOVRE DONNA JEAN (BRADLEY)
Age 65, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Born September 20, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Jean Bradley and the eldest of six children. She was the beloved sister of Dennis Bradley of Irwin PA, Karen (Ray) Michel of Irwin PA, David (Shelly) Bradley of Yuba City CA, Patrick (Beth) Bradley of Greensburg PA, and Robert (Melissa) Bradley of Canonsburg PA. Aunt Donna is also survived by the many nieces, nephews and cousins that she showered with attention, affection and love. Donna was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and enjoyed a long career as an accomplished manager in the insurance industry working for several prominent firms. One notable highlight of her career was serving as the sponsor liaison for the first five seasons of Antiques Roadshow on PBS. Donna loved good books, fine dining, travel, and most of all, her devoted family. She was a lifelong Steelers fan and proud Pittsburgher. Donna lived in Apollo Beach, FL for many years and had recently returned home to be close to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317 (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020