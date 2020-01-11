Home

Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Age 74, of Bethel Park, passed away on January 9, 2020. Wife of the late Donald Spahr; loving mother of Eric Fenton; beloved sister of Joyce (John) Hutton, Frances (Jim) Tomedolsky and the late Arlene (Jim) Reed. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the OR the .


www.henneyfuneralhome.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
