MEYERS DONNA K. (SCOPEL)
Age 71, of Wexford, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 38 years of Craig Meyers; dear mother of Zac (Susie), Andy (Jamie), Ben (Rachel) and Tim Meyers; proud grandmother of Luna, Forest, Nathan, William, Opal, Owen and Joseph; sister of Mark (Nancy) Scopel, Jane (Jim) DeSantis, Wendy (Jim) Porter and the late Cindy (surviving Chuck) Anderson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday at 11am in Sts. John and Paul Parish. Please visit www.schellhaasfh.com for full obituary listing and to leave condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019