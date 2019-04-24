Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA MEYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA K. (SCOPEL) MEYERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONNA K. (SCOPEL) MEYERS Obituary
MEYERS DONNA K. (SCOPEL)

Age 71, of Wexford, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 38 years of Craig Meyers; dear mother of Zac (Susie), Andy (Jamie), Ben (Rachel) and Tim Meyers; proud grandmother of Luna, Forest, Nathan, William, Opal, Owen and Joseph; sister of Mark (Nancy) Scopel, Jane (Jim) DeSantis, Wendy (Jim) Porter and the late Cindy (surviving Chuck) Anderson; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday at 11am in Sts. John and Paul Parish. Please visit www.schellhaasfh.com for full obituary listing and to leave condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now