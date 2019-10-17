|
|
KING DONNA
Age 70, formerly of Hazelwood. Passed after a long illness on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved Husband of 20 years, Frank King, Jr.; and brother, Bill "Silk" Sullivan; survived by her loving daughter, Sandy (Nick Bernick) King; beloved granddaughter, Tori (Michael Cruse) Homza; and grand-dog, Moe. She is also survived by numerous friends. Donna served the city/county loyally as a 911 dispatcher for 30 years. She was a proud Mother and Grandmother to her only Daughter and Granddaughter. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. A Blessing Service will follow visitation at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019