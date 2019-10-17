Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
A Blessing Service
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA KING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA KING Obituary
KING DONNA

Age 70, formerly of Hazelwood. Passed after a long illness on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved Husband of 20 years, Frank King, Jr.; and brother, Bill "Silk" Sullivan; survived by her loving daughter, Sandy (Nick Bernick) King; beloved granddaughter, Tori (Michael Cruse) Homza; and grand-dog, Moe. She is also survived by numerous friends. Donna served the city/county loyally as a 911 dispatcher for 30 years. She was a proud Mother and Grandmother to her only Daughter and Granddaughter. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. A Blessing Service will follow visitation at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now