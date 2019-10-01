|
KRASON DONNA (EICHLER)
Donna (Eichler) Krason, age 64, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 5, 1955, to Alfred Eichler, Sr., and Lucille Eichler. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Borough, Pennsylvania, and went on to earn an associates degree from Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh. Donna met her husband, Ken, while they were both students at Robert Morris. They moved to Tupelo, MS in 1982 and have been an active part of the community since then. They have two adult children, Tim and Liz, and are longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo. Donna has worked various jobs during her life, including many years as an accounts receivable clerk at Day-Brite Manufacturing. She loved watching classic movies, a trait that made her an invaluable team member during trivia nights. She displayed generosity, notably by buying fine chocolates and sharing them with loved ones. And, up until her illness rendered her unable to do so, she showed up consistently to sing in the church choir on Sunday mornings, a proud member of the alto section. Her friends and family will miss her direct and honest opinions as well as her consistent service to others. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Graveside committal service at Jefferson Memorial Park. Survivors include Ken Krason, her husband of 42 years, of Tupelo; her daughter, Liz Sojourner (Michael) of Tupelo; her son, Tim Krason (Ashley), and their children, Isaac, Tanner, and Lydia Krason, all of Clinton; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Eichler, Sr., and Lucille Eichler; as well as, her brother, Alfred Eichler, Jr. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Music Ministry or Missions Committee, P.O. Box 1008, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com