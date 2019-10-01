Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA KRASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA (EICHLER) KRASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA (EICHLER) KRASON Obituary
KRASON DONNA (EICHLER)

Donna (Eichler) Krason, age 64, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 5, 1955, to Alfred Eichler, Sr., and Lucille Eichler. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Borough, Pennsylvania, and went on to earn an associates degree from Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh. Donna met her husband, Ken, while they were both students at Robert Morris. They moved to Tupelo, MS in 1982 and have been an active part of the community since then. They have two adult children, Tim and Liz, and are longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo. Donna has worked various jobs during her life, including many years as an accounts receivable clerk at Day-Brite Manufacturing. She loved watching classic movies, a trait that made her an invaluable team member during trivia nights. She displayed generosity, notably by buying fine chocolates and sharing them with loved ones. And, up until her illness rendered her unable to do so, she showed up consistently to sing in the church choir on Sunday mornings, a proud member of the alto section. Her friends and family will miss her direct and honest opinions as well as her consistent service to others. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m., followed by a Graveside committal service at Jefferson Memorial Park. Survivors include Ken Krason, her husband of 42 years, of Tupelo; her daughter, Liz Sojourner (Michael) of Tupelo; her son, Tim Krason (Ashley), and their children, Isaac, Tanner, and Lydia Krason, all of Clinton; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Eichler, Sr., and Lucille Eichler; as well as, her brother, Alfred Eichler, Jr. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Music Ministry or Missions Committee, P.O. Box 1008, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now