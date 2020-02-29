|
|
BELLA DONNA L.
Age 75, of Scott Twp., formerly of Indiana, PA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved mother of Michele (Steve) Redington; loving grandmother of Kathryn Redington (Nicky Greco), Stephen Redington and Allison Redington; dear great-grandmother of Emma and Sophia Greco. Donna worked for Indiana University of PA for 20 years. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a Funeral Service will be Monday at 8 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020