Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
DONNA L. BELLA Obituary
BELLA DONNA L.

Age 75, of Scott Twp., formerly of Indiana, PA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved mother of Michele (Steve) Redington; loving grandmother of Kathryn Redington (Nicky Greco), Stephen Redington and Allison Redington; dear great-grandmother of Emma and Sophia Greco. Donna  worked for Indiana University of PA for 20 years. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a Funeral Service will be Monday at 8 p.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
