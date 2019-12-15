|
DOYLE DONNA L. "NANA"
Age 73, of Hazelwood passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Devoted mother of the late Denver E. Upton. Beloved sister of Karen S. Doyle, the late Patricia A. Doyle and William G. Doyle, Jr. Grandmother of Brandon A. Davis and Dani L. Upton. Great-grandmother of Denver L. Upton. Daughter of the late William G., Sr. and Eleanor F. (Spiers) Doyle. Retired employee of the US Postal Service-Upper St. Clair office. Services are private. Arrangements by the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME,
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019