McVEY DONNA L. (TOTH)
Of Turtle Creek, age 75, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving companion, Tom McVey. Cherished mother of Christina (Albert Jones) McVey-Jones and the late Vincent Mirello. Also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Toth. Arrangements are private by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019