DONNA L. (TOTH) McVEY

DONNA L. (TOTH) McVEY Obituary
McVEY DONNA L. (TOTH)

Of Turtle Creek, age 75, on Monday, October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving companion, Tom McVey. Cherished mother of Christina (Albert Jones) McVey-Jones and the late Vincent Mirello. Also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Toth. Arrangements are private by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
