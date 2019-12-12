Home

Age 75, of Penn Hills, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Married for 58 years to her beloved husband, William R. Paterson, Jr. She was the loving mother of Bob (Tanya) Paterson, Susan (Greg) Stevens and the late Alisa Paterson; grandmother of Danna Paterson, Kate, Lauren and Daniel Stevens; and sister of Nancy Hutsenpiller and Gary (Diane) Heasley. Donna oversaw the operation of the food pantry for the Penn Hills Service Association. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Memorial donations may be made to the Penn Hills Service Association, 2519 Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
