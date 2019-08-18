|
DOERR DONNA LEE (SNYDER)
Age 81, of Scott Twp., formerly of Brookline, unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019; loving mother of Britt William Parker and Lori Ann (Louis Patterson) Hayes; cherished Mimi of Jaime Lynn (Nicholas) Shriner, Heather Jean (Marshall) Butler, Kara Lee Ann (Jonathan) Safka, and William Brittan Baldwin; great-grand mimi to Kingston, Ezra, and Kyah; dear sister of Patricia (late Steve) Greene, Sonie (Bill) Davison, and Judith (Pete) Wagner; also survived by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Donna was a graduate from St. Mary of the Mount High School and retired from U.S. Steel Corporation after 28 years of service. She enjoyed staying in touch with her high school friends and coworkers always participating in their reunions. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Family and friends welcome Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A blessing service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment private. Family suggest memorial contributions to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, givetochildrens.org Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019