Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA DOERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA LEE (SNYDER) DOERR

Add a Memory
DONNA LEE (SNYDER) DOERR Obituary
DOERR DONNA LEE (SNYDER)

Age 81, of Scott Twp., formerly of Brookline, unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019; loving mother of Britt William Parker and Lori Ann (Louis Patterson) Hayes; cherished Mimi of Jaime Lynn (Nicholas) Shriner, Heather Jean (Marshall) Butler, Kara Lee Ann (Jonathan) Safka, and William Brittan Baldwin; great-grand mimi to Kingston, Ezra, and Kyah; dear sister of Patricia (late Steve) Greene, Sonie (Bill) Davison, and Judith (Pete) Wagner; also survived by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Donna was a graduate from St. Mary of the Mount High School and retired from U.S. Steel Corporation after 28 years of service. She enjoyed staying in touch with her high school friends and coworkers always participating in their reunions. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Family and friends welcome Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A blessing service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment private. Family suggest memorial contributions to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, givetochildrens.org Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now