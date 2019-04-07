|
|
MENOSKY DONNA LEE (CIPA)
Age 73, of Mt. Lebanon, passed on Monday, April 1, 2019. Donna was born on January 8, 1946, in Pittsburgh, PA. Mother of Carla L. Menosky of Pittsburgh, PA, Dana Menosky of Pittsburgh, PA, Janine (Todd) Rashleigh of Spring Hill, FL, and Lisa Shea of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter of the late George "Lee" and Kathryn (Mika) Cipa of Pittsburgh, PA; grandmother of Max and Jack Rashleigh; aunt to many nieces and nephews; her brothers, Robert and Edward of Los Angeles, CA preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings, Kathryn (the late Adam) Menosky of Pittsburgh, PA, Leo Cipa of Los Angeles, CA, Barbara Daley of Pittsburgh, PA, Eugene (Maria) Cipa of Los Angeles, CA, and Linda Jacko of Temecula, CA. A private family memorial service was held to celebrate her life.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019