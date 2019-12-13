|
BURK DONNA LORRAINE
Donna Lorraine Burk passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, John; mother, Eleanor; and sister, Nancy. She is survived by sisters, Pat Burk and Stella Jean Lawrence (Joe). She is also survived by brothers, Bob Burk (Nancy) and Jim Burk (Tina); and close to 40 nephews and nieces, and their children. Born in Homestead, PA. on August 3, 1936, she was a graduate of the Homestead Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1957. At Homestead Hospital she served as Head Nurse of Pediatrics, before moving on to Jefferson Memorial Hospitals. She finished her nursing career at Kissimmee Memorial Hospital. Donna was also a member of the United States Air Force Reserve, serving as a flight nurse in the 911th Airlift Wing. Donna achieved the rank of Major and served from March, 1960 and was honorably discharged in September, 1988. A visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, December 15th at the RV ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME at 315 E. 10th Avenue, Homestead, PA. a Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. in the Funeral Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019