More Obituaries for DONNA BERNESSER
DONNA M. BERNESSER

DONNA M. BERNESSER Obituary
BERNESSER DONNA M.

Born January 14, 1941, in Fairmont, West Virginia. A daughter of the late Robert Earl and Betty Imogene (Costello) Wise. She moved to Pittsburgh at the age of 18 where she met and married the late Joseph W. Mikulan. Married second to the beloved Samuel C. Bernesser, who survives. Lived for 61 years in Shaler Township but always remained a proud West Virginia girl. Loved working and tending to her decorative flower gardens; her yard was recognized as an Enchanted Garden site by the Passavant Hospital Foundation in 2003. Always enjoyed having family around her table for a game of 500 Rummy, and especially treasured Tuesday visits with her granddaughter, Diana Mikulan. Made the most delicious sweet tea, just as her mother did. Became an excitable Pirates fan later in life. Mother of Diane Mikulan, Kenneth Mikulan, and Paul Mikulan. Grandmother of Michael Secilia, Joseph Mikulan, Diana Mikulan, Jeffrey Mikulan, Jacklynn Siciliano, and Zoë Mikulan. Great-grandmother of five. Due to current CDC recommendations, all services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or at aswp.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020
